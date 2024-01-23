Baldo: The Guardian Owls Out Now for PS5 - News

Naps Team announced the action RPG, Baldo: The Guardian Owls, is now available for the PlayStation 5 via the PlayStation Store for $24.99.

The game first released in August 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and GOG, and Apple Arcade.

Read details on the game below:

Journey through a magical land teeming with mysteries to unravel.

Baldo: The Guardian Owls is full of challenging puzzles to solve and intricate dungeons to explore.

Traverse this captivating open world as Baldo, and meet a host of quirky and unforgettable characters, as you struggle to decipher the cryptic prophecy, and thwart destiny.

From delightful whimsy to thrilling adventure, discover new towns and their distinctive inhabitants, fight ferocious foes, locate hidden temples, and collect objects both magical and mundane to obtain powerful new weapons, or to help unveil the myriad secrets of this strange land.

