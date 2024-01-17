Manic Mechanics Arrives March 7 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer 4J Studios announced the chaotic couch co-op game, Manic Mechanics, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 7.

"When Manic Mechanics first arrived on Switch, we were mostly asked two questions… 'Is it going to be on other platforms?' and 'Can you add a competitive mode?' I’m delighted that I can now answer 'Yes!' to both," said 4J Studios chairman Chris van der Kuyl. "The new features the team have added have made an amazing game even better, and I’m delighted that it will now be available to the widest possible audience."

It’s time to dust off your overalls and hitch on your toolbelt in Manic Mechanics—a chaotic couch co-op game where you and up to three fellow grease monkeys pay a visit to the car-obsessed Octane Isle.

Your mission? Work your way around the island’s six neighborhoods—from the rust buckets of Betty’s Scrapyard to the spooky shores of Banshee Bay – challenging the Master Mechanics that rule each part of town. Repair as many cars, trucks, choppers, tractors, mini-subs (and even UFOs) as possible to prove your worth in this hectic race against the clock.

No two games are the same as you work your way through 30 unique garage levels, each one more challenging than the last. Completing a garage is one thing, but mastering it and beating your best score requires coordination, skill and determination.

Octane Isle is a great place to visit, whether you go solo or bring along your friends. In cooperative mode, up to four players work together as a finely-tuned machine, tracking their team’s best scores, unlocking new characters and discovering hidden secrets as they explore Octane Isle together. Or maybe you’ll choose to head straight to the Versus Arena, split into teams and decide once and for all which crew truly rules the workshop? Whether you choose co-op or competitive, the action unfolds across local, wireless and online play.

Just about anything can happen on Octane Isle… the faster you work, the more chaos is unleashed. Fuel ignites, tyres explode, robots short-circuit, cows stampede and aliens abduct, but with teamwork, skill—and maybe just a little luck – you’ll earn the right to call yourselves a Manic Mechanic!

