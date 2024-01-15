Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the French Charts to Start 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 318 Views
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has remained in first place French charts for week 52, 2023, according to SELL.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place, while EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) is up one spot to third place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) dropped from third to fourth place, while EA Sports FC 24 (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- EA Sports FC 24
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Xbox Series X|S
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- EA Sports FC 24
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- EA Sports FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Crew Motorfest
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 24
- Minecraft
- Farming Simulator 22
- EA Sports FC 24
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
