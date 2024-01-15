Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the French Charts to Start 2024 - Sales

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has remained in first place French charts for week 52, 2023, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place, while EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) is up one spot to third place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) dropped from third to fourth place, while EA Sports FC 24 (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 24 PC Minecraft Farming Simulator 22 EA Sports FC 24

