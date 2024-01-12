SMITE 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Hi-Rez Studios and developer Titan Forge Games have announced MOBA game, SMITE 2, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the official reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Become a god and wage war in SMITE 2, the Unreal Engine 5-powered sequel to the legendary third-person action MOBA. If you love challenging competition, intense action, ability-driven combat, rewarding teamwork, or godly mythology, you’ll see why over 40 million players love SMITE.

Fight as a God

Choose your God from across mythology and wield unique godly abilities. Hurl bolts of lightning as Zeus, master the arcane powers of death as Anubis, or backstab your foes as Loki.

The Third-Person Action MOBA

No other game offers combat that feels like your favorite hero shooter, crossed with the deep strategy you can only find in a five-versus-five MOBA. Feel the impact of every shot, sneak up on enemies, and combo abilities with teammates to take down the enemy Titan.

Plays Great Everywhere

SMITE 2 is the only MOBA designed from the start to play amazingly on keyboard and mouse, controller, or SteamDeck. SMITE 2 features full cross-play and cross-progression, so you can play with friends regardless of platform and take your unlocks with you from PC to console.

SMITE, Evolved

More than 40 million players have enjoyed SMITE. Now the next generation of action MOBA begins, with immersive visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, more impactful combat, and new creative gameplay options to shape the game in your own way.

Minutes to Learn, a Lifetime to Master

SMITE 2 is the easiest MOBA to start playing, with features like auto-build and auto-level so you focus on fighting. But the full depth of MOBA gameplay awaits, letting you find your own path to victory across item building, map control, tactical brilliance, or simply outplaying your foes. Compete in a variety of game modes, including Ranked, where you’ll climb the leaderboards and become a true god in the SMITE 2 community.

Great Rewards Await

If you played SMITE, your Divine Legacy is waiting for you in SMITE 2. You’ll have access to amazing cross-gen skins, badges and Legacy Gems after you link your SMITE account.

