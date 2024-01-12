Horror RPG Withering Rooms Headed to Consoles - News

Publisher Perp Games and developer Moonless Formless announced the horror RPG, Withering Rooms, will launch for consoles alongside the previously announced PC version. It was not revealed what consoles the game would launch on.

The PC version has been available in Steam Early Access since October 2022.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Mostyn House, a once beautiful Victorian mansion that now rearranges itself each night and is filled with overgrown undead, invisible ghosts, devious witches, and axe wielding madmen.

Take on the role of young Nightingale in this challenging 2.5D RPG that draws inspiration from roguelikes, Soulslikes and classic survival horror games.

Explore an expansive procedurally generated map that includes all of Mostyn House and the hedge mazes, tombs, caves, churches, and ruins that lie beyond its gates. Create your own perfect build by finding or crafting a wide variety of weapons, tools, spells, outfits, and magical artifacts. Encounter a cast of strange friends, merchants, and liars each with their own agenda.

Can Nightingale find a way to escape Mostyn House, or will she become powerful enough to control it?

Features:

Unique 2.5D gameplay with elements of roguelikes, Soulslikes and classic survival horror.

Deep and engaging story combining gothic horror and 19th century science fiction.

Large procedurally generated world to explore with: Over 200 rooms and areas with dozens of biomes. Over 80 monsters and bosses. Over 400 unique outfits, rings, weapons, tools, treasures and spells to find and craft. Over 30 NPCs to befriend or betray.

Four endings and a robust New Game + mode with new monsters and a new boss.

Unlock Fixed Camera Mode and play through the game from a classic survival horror perspective.

