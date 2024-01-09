Sony Unveils PS5 Slim Console Covers - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sony at CES in Las Vegas this week showcased console covers for the PlayStation 5 Slim.

The console covers will be available in three different colors - Volcanic Red, Sterling Silver and Cobalt Blue. Matching PS5 DualSense controllers were also displayed.

No other information on the console covers were announced, so it isn't known when they will be available to purchase or how much they will cost. However, console covers for the original PS5 were available starting at $54.99 USD / €54.99 / £44.99 / ¥7,480.

Pictures of the PS5 Slim console covers taken by Notebook Check can be seen below:

