Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts

Steam Deck is up one spot to take first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 2, 2024, which ended January 9, 2024.

Baldur's Gate 3 is down one spot to second place. Lethal Company, Call of Duty, and Cyberpunk 2077 remained in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively. EA Sports FC 24 is up one spot to sixth place, while Elden Ring is down one spot to seventh place.

Monster Hunter: World re-entered the top 10 in eighth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in ninth place, and Hogwarts Legacy is down two spots to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Baldur's Gate 3 Lethal Company Call of Duty Cyberpunk 2077 EA Sports FC 24 Elden Ring Monster Hunter: World Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Steam Deck Counter-Strike 2 Baldur's Gate 3 PUBG: Battlegrounds Lethal Company Naraka: Bladepoint Call of Duty Apex Legends Cyberpunk 2077 EA Sports FC 24

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

