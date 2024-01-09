Xbox Developer_Direct Set for January 18 - Indiana Jones, Avowed, Hellbade 2, and Ara - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Developer_Direct will return on January 18 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm UK. ZeniMax Online Studios afterwards will host The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm UK.

Four games are confirmed for Xbox Developer_Direct - Indiana Jones, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

The showcase won't have updates on games from Activision Blizzard as those teams will have news on their games later this year.

Read details on what to expect at the showcase below:

Indiana Jones game: MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, will reveal their upcoming Indiana Jones game, an action-adventure that puts players in the leather jacket of the legendary archaeologist. Developer_Direct will showcase more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights, including details about the game’s setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, additional details from his next globe-trotting adventure, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer.

