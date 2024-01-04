Over 14,000 Games Released on Steam in 2023 - News

There were over 14,000 games released on Steam in 2023, which is a new record for the digital storefront, according to SteamDB.

There were 14,535 games released on Steam in 2023, which is up from the previous record of 12,562 games released in 2022.

According to Circana data, the closest any other platform has come to Steam in the US was the Nintendo Switch with 2,360 games released in 2023. This does mean Steam had over six times as many games released on it than the Nintendo Switch last year.

Here is the total number of games released on Steam by year:

2023 - 14,535

2022 - 12,562

2021 - 11,389

2020 - 9,746

2019 - 8,134

2018 - 8,900

2017 - 6,949

2016 - 4,670

2015 - 2,829

2014 - 1,715

2013 - 435

2012 - 301

2011 - 280

2010 - 276

2009 - 379

2008 - 242

2007 - 136

2006 - 71

