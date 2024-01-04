Over 14,000 Games Released on Steam in 2023 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 266 Views
There were over 14,000 games released on Steam in 2023, which is a new record for the digital storefront, according to SteamDB.
There were 14,535 games released on Steam in 2023, which is up from the previous record of 12,562 games released in 2022.
According to Circana data, the closest any other platform has come to Steam in the US was the Nintendo Switch with 2,360 games released in 2023. This does mean Steam had over six times as many games released on it than the Nintendo Switch last year.
Over 14,000 games released on Steam in 2023.https://t.co/9fF4zjBAEu pic.twitter.com/ca9vl4MsgP— SteamDB (@SteamDB) January 2, 2024
According to @WeAreCircana 's own @SilvaStandard , the closest any other platform has come in the US is the 2,360 games released on Switch, also in 2023.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 3, 2024
14,000 is a lot.
Here is the total number of games released on Steam by year:
- 2023 - 14,535
- 2022 - 12,562
- 2021 - 11,389
- 2020 - 9,746
- 2019 - 8,134
- 2018 - 8,900
- 2017 - 6,949
- 2016 - 4,670
- 2015 - 2,829
- 2014 - 1,715
- 2013 - 435
- 2012 - 301
- 2011 - 280
- 2010 - 276
- 2009 - 379
- 2008 - 242
- 2007 - 136
- 2006 - 71
