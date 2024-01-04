By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Over 14,000 Games Released on Steam in 2023

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 266 Views

There were over 14,000 games released on Steam in 2023, which is a new record for the digital storefront, according to SteamDB.

There were 14,535 games released on Steam in 2023, which is up from the previous record of 12,562 games released in 2022.

According to Circana data, the closest any other platform has come to Steam in the US was the Nintendo Switch with 2,360 games released in 2023. This does mean Steam had over six times as many games released on it than the Nintendo Switch last year.

Here is the total number of games released on Steam by year:

  • 2023 - 14,535
  • 2022 - 12,562
  • 2021 - 11,389
  • 2020 - 9,746
  • 2019 - 8,134
  • 2018 - 8,900
  • 2017 - 6,949
  • 2016 - 4,670
  • 2015 - 2,829
  • 2014 - 1,715
  • 2013 - 435
  • 2012 - 301
  • 2011 - 280
  • 2010 - 276
  • 2009 - 379
  • 2008 - 242
  • 2007 - 136
  • 2006 - 71

Leynos (25 minutes ago)

And only 4 of them good

hellobion2 (2 hours ago)

As a steam colelctor. Its hard to buy all these "games"

