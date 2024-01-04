Xbox Series S Toaster is Now Available - News

Microsoft has released an official Xbox Series S-themed toaster. It is currently available to purchase in the US at Walmart for $39.99.

"Achievement Unlocked: Optimal Carb Experience," reads the description to the toaster. "Meet the Xbox Series S Toaster. This appliance will take your kitchen countertop to the next level. The shade selector dial lets you toast your bread, English muffins, frozen waffles, and bagels exactly how you like them every time, anywhere from lightly toasted to dark.

"Multiple family members or roommates? Keep a list of everyone's settings to score the group breakfast bonus. The countdown timer lets you know how much longer until your toast pops up. No more breakfast-induced jump scares or trying to spread butter on bread that's already gone cold because you were trying to find a good save point. But wait—here’s more. It imprints the Xbox sphere logo on your bread while it’s heating it. It's the next generation toasting console. Get yours today."

