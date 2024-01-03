Rumor: Xbox Developer Direct to Return With a New Shadow Drop - News

Xbox and Bethesda in January 2023 held their first ever Developer_Direct that featured deep dives into previously announced titles The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall, as well as shadow dropping Hi-Fi Rush from Tango GameWorks.

Spanish YouTuber eXtas1s is now claiming Xbox is planning to hold another Developer_Direct with plans to showcase multiple previously announced games set to launch this year. This includes Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Towerborne, and more.

The YouTuber is also claiming Xbox will shadow drop another game like with Hi-Fi Rush last year or at least announce a new game with a release date within a few weeks. There was another rumor the next game from Double Fine Productions would be announced at the Developer_Direct.

If Microsoft were to hold another Developer_Direct this month an announcement should be made in the next couple of weeks.

Xbox está preparando el escenario para un nuevo evento ¿Developer Direct?, siguiendo los pasos del exitoso inicio de 2023. En este próximo evento, se esperan presentaciones fascinantes con novedades sobre los títulos ya anunciados, brindando a los jugadores… pic.twitter.com/8vNgVCbtEt — eXtas1s #Xbox📍#ActivisionBlizzard #Bethesda (@eXtas1stv) January 3, 2024

