By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Rumor: Xbox Developer Direct to Return With a New Shadow Drop

Rumor: Xbox Developer Direct to Return With a New Shadow Drop - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 659 Views

Xbox and Bethesda in January 2023 held their first ever Developer_Direct that featured deep dives into previously announced titles The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall, as well as shadow dropping Hi-Fi Rush from Tango GameWorks.

Spanish YouTuber eXtas1s is now claiming Xbox is planning to hold another Developer_Direct with plans to showcase multiple previously announced games set to launch this year. This includes Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Towerborne, and more.

The YouTuber is also claiming Xbox will shadow drop another game like with Hi-Fi Rush last year or at least announce a new game with a release date within a few weeks. There was another rumor the next game from Double Fine Productions would be announced at the Developer_Direct.

If Microsoft were to hold another Developer_Direct this month an announcement should be made in the next couple of weeks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

3 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
rapsuperstar31 (2 hours ago)

Yes please, come on shadow drop of an older Rare ip or Double fine game.

  • 0
Qwark (2 hours ago)

With Playstation being hellbend on not sharing what their studios are working on, (aside from Insomniac and their LS games) it might be wise for MS to keep the fans updated. Just don't make it (all) CGI.

  • -1
G2ThaUNiT Qwark (2 hours ago)

MS hasn't really been doing CGI with their trailers since 2020. Plus, last years Developer Direct was all about gameplay, dev interviews, and release dates minus Forza Motorsport, so I would expect the same this time around.

  • +4