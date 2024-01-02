French Regulator Fines Sony €13.5M for PS4 Controller Practices - News

/ 622 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

France's antitrust regulator, the Autorité de la Concurrence, last month announced it has fined Sony €13.5 million as it abused its market dominance for the supply of PlayStation 4 controllers.

CPI reported the regulator revealed Sony committed two primary infractions. The first is Sony implementing technical measures in November 2015 that was designed to combat counterfeiting, which inadvertently affected the use of third-party controller that did not have an official Sony license. This caused the controller to disconnect during system updates.

The second infraction was that Sony stopped rival companies from Joining PlayStation's licensing program as access was only granted through Sony's partnership program. Sony refused to communicate the program access criteria to manufacturers when requested.

"Sony applied the criteria in a discretionary manner, even though access to the program was the only way to avoid disconnections," said Autorité de la Concurrence in a statement.

The regulator says these practices damaged the brand image of third-party manufacturers and impeded their market expansion.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles