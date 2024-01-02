Microsoft President: UK CMA was 'Tough and Fair' Over Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

Microsoft President Brad Smith when the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK blocked Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition was not happy, however, now that the regulator changed its decision and ultimately approved the deal he stated the CMA was "tough and fair" in an interview with BBC's Radio 4 Today program.

"I certainly learned a lot personally," Smith told Radio 4 via The Verge. "I wouldn’t step back necessarily from all of the concerns I raised when I talked way back in April, but I might choose slightly different words to make my point."

He added, "The CMA held to a tough standard and I respect that. In my view it was tough and fair. It pushed Microsoft to change the acquisition that we had proposed for Activision Blizzard, to spin out certain rights that the CMA was concerned about with respect to cloud gaming."

Microsoft in order to get the deal approved in the UK had to sell its cloud gaming rights for current and new Activision Blizzard games to Ubisoft. This was done to address concerns from the CMA over cloud gaming.

The CMA would approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition on October 13, 2023 and on the same day Microsoft closed the deal.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

