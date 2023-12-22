BlazBlue: Entropy Effect Releases January 31, 2024 for PC - News

Developer 91Act announced the side-scrolling roguelite action, BlazBlue: Entropy Effect, will leave Early Access and officially launch for PC via Steam on January 31, 2024.

BlazBlue: Entropy Effect is a spin-off of Arc System Works' BlazBlue series.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

BlazBlue: Entropy Effect is a new game that is part of the popular BlazBlue series. It is an action rogue-lite game developed and published by 91Act with the authorization of Arc System Works, a renowned Japanese action game developer and publisher. The Early Access version of the game was released on Steam on August 16, 2023, and it has been updated frequently, which adding two new characters in September and November. The game has received an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating in the past month. The full version of the game is set to be released on January 31, 2024.

Features:

Flamboyant Action Combat – Charismatic character designs with unique aesthetic styles and dramatic animations create a flamboyant, awesome combat experience.

– Charismatic character designs with unique aesthetic styles and dramatic animations create a flamboyant, awesome combat experience. Incredibly Satisfying Combos – Smooth controls, infinite possibilities of combos, and realistic combat feedback. This is the roguelite game with the best action experience yet!

– Smooth controls, infinite possibilities of combos, and realistic combat feedback. This is the roguelite game with the best action experience yet! Numerous Characters – Ten playable characters with vibrant personalities, unique combat styles, and immersive voice-acting.

– Ten playable characters with vibrant personalities, unique combat styles, and immersive voice-acting. Hundreds of Moves For Customization – There are hundreds of moves for you to build around, plus countless elemental effects and legacy skills passed between characters. The possibilities are infinite. Time to make the best fighter of your own!

– There are hundreds of moves for you to build around, plus countless elemental effects and legacy skills passed between characters. The possibilities are infinite. Time to make the best fighter of your own! Choose to Save the World – In the future where the world has been plunged into chaos, people enter a cyberspace called ACE, seeking their last chance to resolve the crisis. If you are the only person in this world who knows the truth, how will you react? The ending is also the beginning. Your decision will decide humanity’s future.

(This game is a spinoff of the BlazBlue franchise, but the world settings are original, and the storyline isn’t associated with BlazBlue‘s story.)

