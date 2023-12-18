Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has debuted in 1st place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 12, 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is down one spot to second place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in third place, and EA Sports FC 24 remained in fourth place. Grand Theft Auto V re-entered the top 10 in fifth place and Hogwarts Legacy is down four spots to sixth place.

NBA 2K24 re-entered the top 10 in seventh place, while Bluey: The Video Game dropped two spots to eighth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 took ninth place and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fell five spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K24 Bluey: The Video Game Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

