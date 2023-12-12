Larry Hyrb 'Major Nelson' Joins Midwest Games - News

/ 492 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Larry Hyrb, better known as Major Nelson, announced in July he was leaving Xbox after 20 years at the company.

Hyrb has now joined Midwest Games' advisory board as a communications advisor, according to a report from Forbes. At Xbox he was the senior director of corporate communications.

"Great ideas and games can come from anywhere," said Hyrb. "That’s why I’m thrilled to be part of the Midwest Games team, which is dedicated to helping creators in new areas of the country realize their dreams. I’m excited to work with a team that shares my passion for innovation and creativity."

Midwest Games has also appointed media and tech experts Alyssa Walles and Gina Joseph to core leadership roles, as well as securing a $3 million investment from Microsoft and The Green Bay Packers.

Walles has been appointed as the COO at Midwest Games, who has over 20 years of experience including at PlayStation and the the Walt Disney Gift Catalog. She also negotiated national sports league agreements for Backyard Sports with the NFL, MLB, and NBA.

"It is an honor to be part of this talented team that is changing the landscape of where games originate," Said Walles. "Together, along with developers in this region, we will push the boundaries of creativity and champion the growth of opportunities in the Midwest."

Joseph is the founder of VentureBeat Lab and an alumna of Harvard Business School and UC Berkeley. She will be joining the Midwest Games' board of directors. She has helped close deals with Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon.

"Midwest Games has a mission that the gaming industry needs, which is innovation driven by inclusivity in how games are created and where they come from," said Joseph.

"The industry will undoubtedly flourish if we invest in more inclusive teams and underrepresented communities. It’s a win-win for the industry and the communities it serves. It’s time to change the notion that tech innovation only comes from metropolitan cities in the U.S., and Midwest Games is here to expand the industry’s footprint.

"I am excited to be part of this journey, contributing to a future where creativity knows no bounds and the gaming landscape is truly representative of the diverse talent across the Midwest and beyond."

Midwest Games founder and CEO Ben Kvalo added, "Their diverse expertise and extensive experience in the entertainment, gaming, and tech industries will play a crucial role in propelling Midwest Games to new heights and realizing our mission of fostering and creating more opportunity, no matter where you are."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles