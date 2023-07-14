Larry Hyrb 'Major Nelson' is Leaving Xbox After 20 Years - News

Larry Hyrb, better known as Major Nelson, announced he is taking a step back and leaving Xbox after 20 years.

"After 20 incredible years, I have decided to take a step back and work on the next chapter of my career," said Hyrb. "As I take a moment and think about all we have done together, I want to thank the millions of gamers around the world who have included me as part of their lives.

"Also, thanks to Xbox team members for trusting me to have a direct dialogue with our customers. The future is bright for Xbox and as a gamer, I am excited to see the evolution."

Hyrb will be spending the rest of the summer spending time with family.

"Going [to] take some time to spend time with my family (no really!) and enjoy the Seattle Summer," he said. "As many of you know, I never really took time off....so now I will take that opportunity."

A number of leaders at Xbox and Xbox fans have expressed their thanks for the dedication Hyrb put into Xbox for two decades.

"Larry, it has been awesome to work alongside you on this journey," said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. "Thank you for being a friend, and for everything you’ve done for our Xbox community and team."

Microsoft's GM of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg said, "Wow, the end of an era for Xbox Live’s Major Nelson. Larry, I super appreciate all you have done for Xbox over the years helping build and nurture our community and brand globally. Thank you for so many fond memories my friend, hope this next chapter for you is a great one!"

The Corporate Vice President of Xbox Sarah Bond said, "Larry – I knew Major Nelson long before I was part of Team Xbox. Working with the real person, passionate gamer and consummate pro behind the handle – incredible! THANK YOU, can't wait to see your next adventure."

The Senior Social Media Manager at Xbox Josh Stein said, "I grew up listening to Larry in college share and connect Xbox news with the fans like myself. Later in life I was so lucky to then call him coworker and share and connect over our mutual love for the community as I navigated my journey here and I will forever be grateful for him. Thank you Major Nelson, for everything and more."

The official PlayStation Twitter account gave a short response to Hyrb's tweet of a green heart and a salute emote.

