The Day Before Developer Fntastic Shuts Down Days After Early Access Launch - News

/ 612 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Day Before developer Fntastic announced it has shut down following the game's Early Access launch due to the game failing financially.

"Today, we announce the closure of Fntastic studio," announced the studio via Twitter. "Unfortunately, The Day Before has failed financially, and we lack the funds to continue. All income received is being used to pay off debts to our partners.

"We invested all our efforts, resources, and man-hours into the development of The Day Before, which was our first huge game. We really wanted to release new patches to reveal the full potential of the game, but unfortunately, we don’t have the funding to continue the work.

"It’s important to note that we didn’t take any money from the public during the development of The Day Before; there were no pre-orders or crowdfunding campaigns. We worked tirelessly for five years, pouring our blood, sweat, and tears into the game.

"At the moment, the future of The Day Before and Propnight is unknown, but the servers will remain operational.

"We apologize if we didn’t meet your expectations. We did everything within our power, but unfortunately, we miscalculated our capabilities. Creating games is an incredibly challenging endeavor.

"We’re grateful to everyone who supported us during these difficult years. It’s been a fantastic journey over the past eight years."

As of the time of this writing the game is still available to purchase on Steam for $39.99. It has over 18,000 reviews that are "mostly negative."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles