Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Debuts in 5th on the UK Retail Charts

posted 5 hours ago

EA Sports FC 24 has remained first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending December 9, 2023.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora debuted in fifth place and was the only new release in the top 10. However, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition debuted in 15th place and The Sims 4: For Rent did debut in 26th place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up one spot to second place, while Hogwarts Legacy remained dropped one spot to third place. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 remained in fourth place.

The next four games all dropped one spot due to the release of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe came in sixth place, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 took seventh place, Nintendo Switch Sports came in eighth place, and Minecraft (NS) took ninth place.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga re-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft (NS) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

