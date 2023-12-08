By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
N64's 1080° Snowboarding, Harvest Moon 64, and Jet Force Gemini Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 411 Views

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 games, 1080° SnowboardingHarvest Moon 64, and Jet Force Gemini, have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Jet Force Gemini released for the Nintendo 64 in North America and Europe in October 1999, and in Japan in December 1999.

1080° Snowboarding released for the Nintendo 64 in Japan in February 1998, in North America in April 1998, and in Europe in October 2998.

Harvest Moon 64 released for the Nintendo 64 in Japan in February 1999 and in North America in December 1999.

View the trailer on the games coming to the service below:

SanAndreasX (3 hours ago)

That was more than I expected. And JFG is the game of this batch that I was least interested in. Glad to see Harvest Moon 64 here.

G2ThaUNiT (3 hours ago)

I was really looking forward to 1080 and Jet Force Gemini being an awesome unexpected surprise! Can't wait to play them again after all these years.

Nintendo has officially released all their previously announced N64 games. As far as notable games still missing, there's Ridge Racer 64, Ogre Battle 64, Super Smash Bros, DK64, Diddy Kong Racing, Banjo Tooie, Cruis'n USA, and Perfect Dark come to mind. I highly doubt all these games will make it, but there are several that I'm REALLY hoping do make it to the service.

SanAndreasX G2ThaUNiT (3 hours ago)

I'd personally like to see Konami's games make an appearance here. The two Goemon games and the two Castlevania games in particular. The GB NSO got Castlevania Legends, so hopefully they'll give CV and Legacy of Darkness a shot here.

GoOnKid G2ThaUNiT (2 hours ago)

I'd throw in Bomberman 64 /Hero in the mix, and Snowboard Kids. Maybe even something out of the blue like Wetrix, Micro Machines or even Army Men.

Wman1996 G2ThaUNiT (2 hours ago)

I'm 99% sure Super Smash Bros,. and DK 64 will happen and it will probably be 2024 for their 25th anniversaries.
Ridge Racer 64 is the only one of those games I don't see happening (probably not enough demand). GoldenEye 007 seemed impossible, and yet it happened.

SecondWar G2ThaUNiT (1 hour ago)

Think there's the cult classic Mischief Makers that would also be a worthy addition.

SecondWar G2ThaUNiT (1 hour ago)

