N64's 1080° Snowboarding, Harvest Moon 64, and Jet Force Gemini Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

/ 411 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 games, 1080° Snowboarding, Harvest Moon 64, and Jet Force Gemini, have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Jet Force Gemini released for the Nintendo 64 in North America and Europe in October 1999, and in Japan in December 1999.

1080° Snowboarding released for the Nintendo 64 in Japan in February 1998, in North America in April 1998, and in Europe in October 2998.

Harvest Moon 64 released for the Nintendo 64 in Japan in February 1999 and in North America in December 1999.

View the trailer on the games coming to the service below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles