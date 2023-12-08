N64's 1080° Snowboarding, Harvest Moon 64, and Jet Force Gemini Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 411 Views
Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 games, 1080° Snowboarding, Harvest Moon 64, and Jet Force Gemini, have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
Jet Force Gemini released for the Nintendo 64 in North America and Europe in October 1999, and in Japan in December 1999.
1080° Snowboarding released for the Nintendo 64 in Japan in February 1998, in North America in April 1998, and in Europe in October 2998.
Harvest Moon 64 released for the Nintendo 64 in Japan in February 1999 and in North America in December 1999.
View the trailer on the games coming to the service below:
That was more than I expected. And JFG is the game of this batch that I was least interested in. Glad to see Harvest Moon 64 here.
I was really looking forward to 1080 and Jet Force Gemini being an awesome unexpected surprise! Can't wait to play them again after all these years.
Nintendo has officially released all their previously announced N64 games. As far as notable games still missing, there's Ridge Racer 64, Ogre Battle 64, Super Smash Bros, DK64, Diddy Kong Racing, Banjo Tooie, Cruis'n USA, and Perfect Dark come to mind. I highly doubt all these games will make it, but there are several that I'm REALLY hoping do make it to the service.
I'd personally like to see Konami's games make an appearance here. The two Goemon games and the two Castlevania games in particular. The GB NSO got Castlevania Legends, so hopefully they'll give CV and Legacy of Darkness a shot here.