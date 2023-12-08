Untitled Goose Game Developer Announces Big Walk - News

/ 386 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Panic and Untitled Goose Game developer House House have announced cooperative multiplayer adventure game, Big Walk. It will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Big Walk is a cooperative multiplayer adventure about teamwork and talking.

Set out with your friends through a wide-open world full of challenges, puzzles, and discoveries. You’ll need to work together to find your way around, stay in contact using an assortment of tools and toys, and figure out new ways to communicate when you suddenly find yourself speechless.

Adventuring aside, there’s plenty of time to just hang out. Sit and watch the sunset, or steal your friend’s binoculars and kick them into the ocean. Spending time with friends is the best part of a big walk.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles