Alone in the Dark Reboot delayed to March 20, 2024

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive have announced the reboot of Alone in the Dark has been delayed from January 16, 2024 to March 20, 2024. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and GOG.

"The year is coming to an end, and the Christmas Holidays are upon us," reads the update from THQ Nordic. "However, until today, it didn’t seem that way for Pieces Interactive, the team developing our upcoming survival horror game, Alone in the Dark. With our initially planned release date in January 2024, the Christmas season would have been filled with stress and anything but a jolly time for them.

"Therefore, THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive have decided to give Alone in the Dark a new release date: March 20th, 2024.

"The well-being of the teams is a top priority, and both companies want to avoid any potential crunch over the Christmas holidays. Furthermore, THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive want to ensure that the game not only meets but exceeds the expectations of the community, especially with the outstanding performances of Hollywood stars David and Jodie as the main protagonists.

"We understand that many people are eagerly awaiting the release, but your patience will be rewarded. We are thrilled to scare the living daylights out of you on March 20, 2024!"

