Clockwork Aquario Arrives December 7 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

/ 142 Views

by, posted 52 minutes ago

Publisher ININ Games and developer Westone Bit Entertainment announced Clockwork Aquario will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via Microsoft Store on December 7.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in 2021.

View the Xbox trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

After almost 30 years of development purgatory, Westone’s hidden arcade Gem is finally being brought to light! In this incredible collaboration between ININ, Strictly Limited Games, and the original Westone developers, the unfinished ROM has been dug up and completed in its full glory. Not only does this Gem feature large character sprites, beautiful animations and vibrant colors, Clockwork Aquario holds the Guinness World Record for the longest time between the start of a video game project and its release!

Play as Huck Rondo, Elle Moon, or robot Gush through the stages of this mystical world to stop Dr. Hangyo from taking over! In this jump and run, pick up and throw your enemies, rack up multipliers to boost your high score and play with friends in a dedicated two-player local coop. Will you collaborate to take down Dr. Hangyo or try to sabotage each other to get the high score?

Features:

The one-of-a-kind arcade classic officially revived and fully completed!

Imaginative levels with beautiful pixel graphics!

Easy to pick up, addictive side-scroller action!

side-scroller action! Gorgeous soundtrack by Westone legend Shinichi Sakamoto!

Includes a gallery with concept art and other goodies!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles