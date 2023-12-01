Horror Fishing Adventure Game Drowned Lake Announced for PC - News

Publisher Critical Reflex and developer Monumental Collab have announced horror fishing adventure game, Drowned Lake, for PC via Steam.

Dredge up the secrets hidden beneath Drowned Lake in this horror fishing adventure. Investigate the dark waters to fish out the truth. Catch evidence. Do not get caught yourself.

Unravel the Truth

Fishing, exploration, horror, investigations, puzzle solving – all of that and more hides beneath the surface of Drowned Lake.

Scour the Waters for Evidence, but Beware the Noise

Making Noise isn’t safe – otherwise, you’ll face off with the Horrors of the dark… Unless you’d want it, for some reason?…

A Non-Linear Horror Story, Told From Three Perspectives

Step into the dark waters as a firefighter, a journalist, and an elderly fisherman. Learn of their personal stories, and uncover the mystery that connects them.

Explore the Unsettling Secrets Hidden at the Heart of a Brazilian Forest

Inspired by Brazilian mythos, Drowned Lake shows a unique, twisted vision of a melting pot of cultural legacy.

Investigate the Surroundings and Gruesome Scenes in First-Person Mode

Navigate through narrow areas, complete intricate puzzles, and experience the true horrors darkness hides.

