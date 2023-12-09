Switch vs DS Sales Comparison in Japan - November 2023 - Sales

/ 1,063 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned Japanese sales of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo DS.

The DS launched in December 2004 in Japan and the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the normal holiday periods and the Japanese Golden Week holiday for the two consoles do not lineup.

Switch Vs. DS Japan:

Gap change in latest month: 271,450 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,414,571 - Switch

Total Lead: 1,430,698 - DS

Switch Total Sales: 31,400,049

DS Total Sales: 32,830,747

November 2023 is the 81st month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Japan. During the latest month, the Switch has outsold the DS by 271,450 units when you align the launches.

In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the DS by 2.41 million units. The DS is currently ahead of the Switch by 1.43 million units.

The 81st month for the Switch is November 2023, while for the DS it is August 2011. The Switch has sold 31.40 million units, while the DS sold 32.83 million units during the same timeframe. The DS sold current Switch sales in month 71.

The DS has sold 32.99 million units lifetime in Japan. The Switch is currently 1.59 million units behind the lifetime sales of the DS.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles