Unity to Layoff 265 Employees as Part of a Company 'Reset'

Unity has confirmed it will layoff 265 employees or 3.8 percent of its total workforce as part of a company "reset."

Reuters reports the layoffs are due to the "termination of the professional services piece of an agreement Unity struck with movie director Peter Jackson's visual effects company Weta FX in 2021 after Unity purchased the technology and engineering division of Weta FX."

Unity will also close offices in 14 location such as Berlin and Singapore, pending employee consultation in some countries, and reducing its footprint for the remaining offices, including in San Francisco and Bellevue, Washington.

Unity will no longer mandate employees work from the offices three days a week and will reduce "full in-office services" to three days a week in most locations.

James Whitehurst, Unity’s interim president and CEO, said more changes are in store to "refocus" Unity's business.

"While no additions have been finalized, it's clear that we will reduce the number of things we are doing overall," he said.

President, CEO, and a member of the Board of Directors John Riccitiello retired from the company in October due to controversy and backlash when the company announced monetization plans for the Unity engine, which it would later partially walk back from.

