Naraka: Bladepoint Tops 40 Million Players

NetEase announced Naraka: Bladepoint has surpassed 40 million players since the PC version launched over two years ago in August 2021. The action combat battle royale game went free-to-play on July 13.

Naraka: Bladepoint first released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in August 2021, for the Xbox Series X|S in June 2022, for the Xbox One in December 2022, and for the PlayStation 5 in July 2023.

Read details on the game below:

Dive into the legends of the Far East in Naraka: Bladepoint; team up with your friends in fast-paced melee fights for a Battle Royale experience unlike any other.

Heroes from all over the world have gathered on Morus Island, where two ancient gods collided eons ago—creating the Mask of Immortality: an artifact of legendary power. You are one such hero, ready to face many others on your way to claim it.

Experience a unique fighting gameplay, combining fast movements in a large environment and a deep and intense melee combat system based on combos, parries, and counters.

Build your own playstyle from our immense roster of original characters, each with unique customizable skills, and all using a wide array of weaponry ranging from Katanas to Muskets.

In addition to the many different competitive modes you can enter as a team with your friends, Naraka: Bladepoint offers solo campaigns, new seasonal content and a deep customization system rarely seen in Battle Royales.

More than 20 millions players have already joined the fray, it’s your turn now!

Melee-Focused Combat

Dynamic, fast-paced and ever shifting; battle your enemies with punishing combos, parries and grit or outsmart them using lethal counters in an intense mind game.

Boundless Movement

Wall run, swoop down, and zip across mountains and buildings with ease as you hunt down unsuspecting foes using your grappling hook and parkour skills.

Your Build, Your Playstyle

Combine a variety of melee and ranged weapons with our cast of powerful heroes, each with customized skills and unique Ultimate moves.

Eastern Legends

Travel to the magnificent but dangerous land of Morus and Holoroth, where great battles have shaped a beautiful landscape inspired by Far Eastern legends.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

