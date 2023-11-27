2.5D Cyberpunk Game Quantic River Announced for PC - News

Developer FluidFury Interactive has announced 2.5D cyberpunk game, Quantic River, for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. A Kickstarter campaign is planned.

Immerse yourself in a vibrant cyberpunk world and explore dystopian urban landscapes. This game offers you a captivating experience that seamlessly blends frenetic action with in-depth exploration. Let yourself be transported by the meticulous artistic direction that breathes life into every corner of his futuristic world.

Cybernetic Augmentations

The key to survival lies in your ability to upgrade and enhance your character, allowing you to navigate through a multitude of dangers.

Katana Combat System

An elaborate sword combat system focusing on parries, blocks, deflections, and counter-attacks. Each move demands precise mastery, where synchronization and timing are crucial.

Slice and Destruction

A multitude of elements surrounds you, ready to be sliced and shattered. These elements serve dual roles, enhancing both immersion and gameplay.

Hacking and Exploration

At the heart of the gaming experience lies the ability to choose a path that allows you to reach your objective. Avoiding combat can sometimes prove beneficial, prioritizing strategy over direct confrontation. Master the art of hacking to unlock sealed doors and disable deadly turrets. The game offers numerous paths to be taken.

