Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts

The Steam Deck has taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 47, 2023, which ended November 21, 2023. This week saw the release of the Steam Deck OLED model.

Call of Duty is down one spot to second place, Lethal Weapon is up two spots to third place, and Baldur's Gate 3 remained in fourth place.

Multiple games shot up the charts due to discounts. This includes 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) is fifth place, Remnant II in sixth place, and Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition in seventh place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Call of Duty Lethal Company Baldur's Gate 3 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) Remnant II Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition EA Sports FC 24 Stellaris Lies of P

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Steam Deck Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty Lethal Company PUBG: Battlegrounds Baldur's Gate 3 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul)

Lost Ark Remnant II Naraka: Bladepoint

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

