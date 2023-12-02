Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Sales Comparison - October 2023 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 2,636 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
The Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the Xbox One launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.
XSX|S Vs. XOne Worldwide:
Gap change in latest month: 392,629 - XOne
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,590,434 - XOne
Total Lead: 580,234 - XOne
Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 24,327,508
Xbox One Total Sales: 24,907,742
October 2023 is the 36th month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox One when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.39 million units.
In the last 12 months, the Xbox One has outsold the Xbox Series X|S by 2.59 million units. The Xbox Series X|S is currently behind the Xbox One by 580,234 units.
The Xbox Series X|S has sold 24.33 million units in 36 months, while the Xbox One sold 24.91 million units. Month 36 for the Xbox Series X|S is October 2023 and for the Xbox One is October 2016.
The Xbox One crossed 30 million in month 46, 40 million in month 61, and 50 million in month 81. The Xbox One has sold 57.96 million units lifetime. The Xbox Series X|S is 33.63 million units behind lifetime Xbox One sales.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
For those wondering about the sales for the Xbox One for the next 2 months - our estimates have it selling 1.76M in November 2016 and 2.75M in December 2016. Our estimates have the Xbox Series X|S selling 1.20M in November 2022 and 1.59M in December 2022. So sales for the Xbox Series X|S will need to be up year-on-year by a decent amount to not fall further behind the Xbox One.
like I already said in a previous post it is game over for xbox. They got crushed in a year where playstation gave you nothing but a massive price increase on ps plus and only one first party game all year.. Imagine how bad it will be when playstation actually has a good year.
Next year the Xbox series will once again be above the Xbox One with the addition of Activision games to GamePass. I believe that the Xbox series still ends the generation with more than 60 million units