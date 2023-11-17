PS5 Best-Seller in the UK in October, Xbox Series X|S Narrowly Outsells Switch - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in October 2023, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry. Sales for the PlayStation 5 are down four percent compared to September.

56 percent of all PS5s sold in October were for the official EA Sports FC 24 hardware bundle, while the Spider-Man 2 edition accounted for six percent of sales.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console, however, sales fell 33 percent month-on-month. The console had strong sales in September due to the launch of Starfield and the 1 TB Xbox Series S model.

The Nintendo Switch was the third best-selling console in October in the UK with sales not far behind the Xbox Series X|S. Sales for the Switch are up 15 percent compared to the previous month as sales were helped by the launch of Super Mario Bros Wonder. The new Mario red OLED console accounted for just 6.2 percent of all Switch consoles sold.

Overall, console sales were down 10 percent in October compared to September with 176,022 consoles sold (panel data).

GSD data shows that 1.6 million digital games were sold in October in the UK, which is a drop of 24 percent year-over-year. GfK data shows physical game sales are up eight percent to 1.08 million games sold.

The main reason for the drop year-over-year is due to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launching in October 2022, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 released in November this year.

EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game on the physical and digital charts.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was the best-selling new game in October in the UK as it debuted in second place on the physical and digital charts. The first two weeks of sales are nearly nine percent lower than 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, but 94 percent higher than 2020's Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The first week of sales for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are two percent higher than 2022's God of War: Ragnarök, which was also available on the PlayStation 4. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is only available on the PlayStation 5.

Assassin's Creed Mirage debuted in third on the digital charts and fourth on the physical charts. Launch sales are 58 percent lower than 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but are nearly identical to 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder debuted in third on the physical charts, however, it didn't appear on the digital charts as Nintendo does not share digital sales of its games. The game had the biggest Mario launch on the Nintendo Switch with it selling 3,000 more units than 2017's Super Mario Odyssey and 13,000 more than 2020's Super Mario 3D All-Stars. With digital sales it is likely the biggest Mario launch in UK history.

EA Sports UFC 5 debuted in fourth place on the digital charts and 33rd on the physical charts. Lords of the Fallen debuted in fifth on the digital charts and 17th on the physical charts. Sonic Superstars debuted in 26th place on the digital charts and ninth on the physical charts.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 debuted in 11th place on the digital charts and 15th on the physical charts. Red Dead Redemption takes 10th place on the physical charts due to the release of the retail version for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

There were 583,869 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in October, which is down 12 percent compared to September and down 15 percent year-on-year. The PS5 DualSense White controller was the best-selling accessory, followed by the Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller. The PS5 DualSense Black controller is in third, followed by the Robot White Xbox controller in fourth and the Pulse Red Xbox controller in fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in October 2023 (Digital + Physical):

UK GSD October 2023 Top 10 (Digital Only)

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Spider-Man 2 (Sony) 3 Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft) 4 EA Sports UFC 5 (EA) 5 Lords of the Fallen (CI Games) 6 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 8 Riders Republic (Ubisoft) 9 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 10 Hogwarts Legacy (Ubisoft)

UK GfK October 2023 Top 10 (Physical Only)

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Spider-Man 2 (Sony) 3 Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo) 4 Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft) 5 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) 6 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 7 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA) 8 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo) 9 Sonic Superstars (Sega) 10 Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar)

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

