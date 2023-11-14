Death Trick: Double Blind Releases in Early 2024 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Neon Doctrine and developer Misty Mountain Studio announced the investigative adventure game, Death Trick: Double Blind, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in early 2024.

Come one, come all to Morgan’s Traveling Circus, the greatest show in America! Or it was, until its star, Hattie, disappeared.

Take a step back in time to the middle of the mid 20th century, as a magician and a private eye tackle the case of the missing magician. Marvel at lush pulp art visuals and an atmospheric soundtrack that harkens back to the golden days of the traveling circus! But never forget, there’s a murderous mystery afoot.

Take control of two protagonists tackling the case from different perspectives: one a fellow magician and colleague of the victim, and the other a private eye grappling with a bout of amnesia. Use their unique skills and expertise to befriend and interrogate a huge cast of characters, investigate various locations, and hunt down contradictions in a winding narrative filled with twists, turns, and treachery sure to shock and delight would-be detectives and circus fans alike.

Turns and Action Points

With only limited actions one can take before passing time, plan carefully about which clues to pursue and which locations to investigate.

Twin Perspectives

Alternate between a magician and a private eye: two different characters, with access to different information., and put the pieces together to see the bigger picture!

Unique "Collection" Mechanic

Gather, present, and search for contradictions within each and every piece of information in your "Collection."

Features:

Eight fully animated characters with their own goals, histories, and motives.

10 gorgeous locations to investigate and revisit.

Over 50 CGs and even more comic panels to bring the circus to life.

A sprawling and non-linear narrative to engross and enchant.

Different unlockable endings for each major character.

