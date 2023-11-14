Backpack Hero Out Now for Switch and PC - News

/ 120 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publishers IndieArk and Different Tales, and publisher and developer Jaspel announced the deck-building roguelike game, Backpack Hero, is out now for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Itch.io. It is available for a discounted launch price of $16.99 and will change to $19.99 on November 22.

The game is also in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Backpack Hero is a twist on your standard deck-building roguelike. It isn’t just about what you carry, but how you organize the items within your bag! Their placement has a huge impact on their performance. Find them the right spot in your backpack to increase their power! Explore ancient dungeons, caves, swamps, and more! Meet colorful friends and fight deadly foes! Don’t get lost!

Story Mode

When you aren’t putting your life in danger, you can make good use of the resources you have gathered and rebuild your hometown of Haversack Hill! Turn it into a charming and efficient hamlet to attract new residents. Buy and sell items, conduct research, and unlock heroes, challenges, and quests. By organizing the perfect village, you will restore the world of Orderia and rescue the animals who live there!

Features:

Experiment with your strategy and create game-breaking solutions.

Collect over 800 distinct items, with ingenious powers and synergies to harness.

Battle with over 100 enemies. Learn their attack patterns and vanquish your foes.

Dive into the endless dungeons! Start every run with randomly generated levels and discover unpredictable items, unique layouts, events, and challenges.

Explore five unique play styles by selecting different heroes.

Play standalone runs or experience the full adventure and meta progression in Story Mode.

adventure and meta progression in Story Mode. Rebuild Haversack Hill and help its inhabitants.

Turn the village into an appealing and efficient hamlet to attract new residents. Buy and sell items, conduct research, and unlock heroes, challenges, and quests.

Play with full controller support.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles