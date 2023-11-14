Story-Drive Life Sim Game On Your Tail Announced for Switch and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Humble Games and Italian studio Memorable Games have announced story-driven life simulation game, On Your Tail, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on an intriguing getaway you’ll never forget in On Your Tail, a sleuthy story-driven life sim of relaxation, investigation, and knowing how to play your cards right.

Set in the charming seaside village of Borgo Marina, On Your Tail follows the adventures of intrepid Diana in her pursuit of the perfect summer vacation. For a curious spirit like her, that means three things: explore her new surroundings as she gets to know the eccentric inhabitants, unwind with some of the area’s iconic recreational activities, and get to the bottom of some of Borgo Marina’s most puzzling local mysteries.

Visit a Secluded Village

Explore a beautiful Italian town by the sea, lovingly built from the ground up by the Italy-based development team at Memorable Games, and shape aspiring detective Diana’s summer in a third-person 3D narrative adventure.

Uncover Layers of Mystery

Discover secrets big and small hiding behind Borgo Marina’s idyllic exterior. Search the village’s streets and shops for leads, and collect clues on characters, locations, and events to help unmask the thief who’s menacing the once-peaceful town.

Draw Your Conclusions

Use a mix of investigation, interrogation, and deduction to unravel the truth through strategically engaging card-game inspired gameplay.

Enjoy the Ultimate Escape

Cook delicious local cuisine, or try your hand at fishing (and make extra pocket money in the process). Hit the beach, play games at the arcade, or enjoy a night simply gazing at the stars. Borgo Marina is a leisurely sandbox, and how you spend your summer is up to you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

