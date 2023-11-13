Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Trailer Showcases PS5 Exclusive Features - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment has released a new trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora that showcases the features that are exclusive to the PlayStation 5 versions. This includes 3D Audio, Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers.

View the trailer below:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luna on December 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

