Super Mario RPG Gets Overview Trailer Ahead of Release

Nintendo has released the English version of the overview trailer for the remake of the SNES classic, Super Mario RPG.

Mario, Bowser, and Peach partner up to repair the wish-granting Star Road in this approachable role-playing adventure.

Team up with an oddball group of heroes to save Star Road and stop the troublemaking Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG has updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and offbeat enemies in an RPG for everyone.

Jump through a colorful world and give attacks some extra oomph in battle!

Explore the vibrant environments with your party and jump towards your next goal! Run into monsters to enter turn-based battles with your party of three. Press the button at the right time for a satisfying dose of extra damage or helpful guard.

Super Mario RPG will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 17.

