Revenant Hill Cancelled

Publisher Finji and developer The Glory Society announced Revenant Hill is no longer in development and has been cancelled. The game was in development for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

"Making anything complex poses challenges along the way," said The Glory Society via Twitter. "Games take a while to make and usually require a good team working together. We’ve been lucky to have one such good team. Unfortunately, recent serious health issues have necessitated two key members stepping away from the project indefinitely. We are a small team and we each wear multiple hats. This is a loss of several hard to replace hats in an environment where all hats are needed.

"Given the realities of schedules, budgets, and the fraught task of reworking the whole project within those parameters, the team has amicably decided to suspend operations. For all intents and purposes, this is the end of the development of Revenant Hill.

"We are a cooperative, and we make decisions as a group. For us, this was the clear path to take for the well-being of the team, which is frankly more important than games. In the future, after the dust has settled, perhaps we’ll talk about what we’ve made and learned together. In the meantime, we want to thank everyone who worked with us, supported us, and believed in us.

"Sometimes things happen beyond your control that change the available options and you just have to roll with it together. Glory was a project in and of itself, and it’s one we’re proud to have been part of. Thank you for caring about what we did. Take care of each other, and support the workers doing the labor of making the games you love. We’ll see you around."

