Resident Evil 4 Remake Launches December 20 for Mac, iPhone, and iPad

posted 9 hours ago

Capcom announced the remake of Resident Evil 4 will launch for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad via the App Store on December 20. The Separate Ways DLC will also be available on the same day.

Read details on the Apple version of the game below:

Prepare to experience the fear of this state-of-the-art survival horror title in the palm of your hand with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The highly celebrated reimagining of the 2005 classic will also be available on iPads and Macs with the M1 chip or later. “Separate Ways” will launch alongside the action-packed main game. This story downloadable content follows Ada Wong on a secret mission that expands on the adventure and features thrilling new game mechanics.

Resident Evil 4 is available now for pre-order on the App Store. Players can try a portion of Leon S. Kennedy’s nightmarish journey with a free download to experience the bone-chilling visuals and scary-good performance on Apple devices before accessing the full game with a single purchase. Resident Evil 4 includes support for Universal Purchase and cross-progression between iPhone, iPad, and Mac, enabling players to enjoy the game at home or on-the-go and continue their save games across devices.

The intense survival horror gameplay of Resident Evil 4 can be enjoyed on Apple devices with a variety of compatible controllers. The game also includes keyboard and mouse support for Mac and customizable touch controls for convenient portable play on iPhone and iPad.

Resident Evil 4 is made possible on Apple devices thanks to Capcom’s RE ENGINE and Apple silicon, including the A17 Pro chip on iPhone 15 Pro models, and Macs with M-series chips, such as the new MacBook Pro with the M3 family of chips and supercharged iMac with M3. Resident Evil 4 supports powerful features like MetalFX Upscaling to deliver impressive performance and incredibly responsive gameplay across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Resident Evil 4 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

