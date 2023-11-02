NetEase Games Opens New Studio Fantastic Pixel Castle - News

/ 205 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

NetEase Games has announced the opening of a new studio, Fantastic Pixel Castle, with a remote-first structure. The studio is developing a AAA MMO game with the codename of Ghost.

The studio is led by Greg Street, who formerly served as the World of Warcraft lead systems designer at Blizzard Entertainment and the League of Legends executive producer at Riot Games. He is joined by a team with decades of experience working on games such as World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Guild Wars 2, Fortnite, Overwatch, and Valorant.

"With Fantastic Pixel Castle and Ghost, we want to demonstrate our commitment to open communication and development in front of players,” said Fantastic Pixel Castle studio head Greg Street.

"MMOs are arguably one of the most challenging genres of games to make, but we have some big advantages. We are a fully remote studio, allowing us to hire the best game developers, and we plan to stay small, so that we can iterate on our design quickly.

"We also want to show the game early and often to the community and make sure we are on the right track to incorporate constant feedback. This is possible because NetEase Games is a strategic partner that understands our vision, and gives us the creative autonomy, resources and support to be successful."

NetEase Games president of global investments and partnerships Simon Zhu added, "Fantastic Pixel Castle is bringing some of the best MMO talent available to NetEase Games to develop this original fantasy IP, and they will have our full support to make this vision a reality."

View concept art of Ghost below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles