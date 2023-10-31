Atari Acquires Digital Eclipse - News

Atari announced it has entered an agreement to acquire Digital Eclipse.

The acquisition will allow Atari to grow its internal development capabilities and take advantage of Digital Eclipse's experience and proprietary technology. Digital Eclipse will expand its development capacity and gain access to Atari's IP.

Atari with Digital Eclipse, and the acquisition of Nightdive Studios in May 2023, will be able to further its retro-focused growth strategy.

"Digital Eclipse is the best in the world at what they do," said Atari chairman and CEO Wade Rosen. "They have a deep love and respect for the history of the games industry, and are renowned for developing critically acclaimed projects based on historic franchises. Digital Eclipse, along with Nightdive, are in perfect alignment with Atari’s DNA and renewed purpose. I’m personally excited to see where we can push the boundaries of retro innovation together."

Digital Eclipse CEO Andrew Ayre added, "Atari and Digital Eclipse share the same ethos when it comes to celebration and preservation of gaming history. It’s an exciting combination, and I am confident this will serve Digital Eclipse and our fans extremely well as we grow our business and expand our capabilities."

Digital Eclipse president and creative director Mike Mika stated, "Our experience collaborating on Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration was revelatory. The trust that Atari showed our team, and our clear mutual love and respect for the content, positioned us to produce something truly remarkable. I know Atari will continue to champion our approach and that we will be bringing fans exciting new projects for years to come."

Digital Eclipse was founded in 1992 with a focus on the digital restoration of classic video games. The studio is based in Emeryville, California.

