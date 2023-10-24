Mario Party 3 Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on October 26 - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, Mario Party 3, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Thursday, October 26.

Hot off his appearance in Mario Tennis for the Nintendo 64 system (also playable with an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership), Waluigi joins the Mario Party 3 cast of characters with his unruly spirit and a chaotic board of his own—Waluigi’s Island—filled with tricky traps and crafty contraptions. The delightful Daisy also makes her first Mario Party series appearance as a playable character, bringing her incomparable charm to the competition.

And of course, what’s a Mario Party game without multiplayer mini-games? This installment’s positively overflowing with more than 70 effervescent entertainments to enjoy. Jump over clock hands in Tick Tock Hop, bring your appetite and race to see who can Eatsa Pizza first, swing from vine to vine in Vine With Me, run circles in Eye Sore from Super Mario 64, laugh yourself silly as you mix and match the Toad’s face in Picture Imperfect or try to emerge the victor atop the slick Snowball Summit.

Sporting the first Story mode in the Mario Party franchise—complete with a quest to become the top Superstar in the universe!—along with six game boards bursting with variety, the introduction of Duel mode, a host of newly added items and the addition of the bow-tie sporting Game Guy, Mario Party 3 has savoir faire and good times to spare.

