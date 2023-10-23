Xbox Partner Preview Set for October 25, Features Alan Wake 2, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, More - News

Microsoft has announced a new show format called Xbox Partner Preview that will take place this Wednesday, October 25 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will feature over 20 minutes of trailers and new gameplay footage from indie games and third-party partners like Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Remedy Entertainment, Studio Wildcard, and more. There will be updates and new looks at games coming to Xbox and PC, as well as some new information on some upcoming Game Pass titles.

Confirmed updates includes in-game activities for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the launch trailer for Alan Wake 2, the first gameplay for Ark: Survival Ascended, and a dive into Dungeons of Hinterberg.

There won't be anything on the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard King.

Read a Q&A on the Xbox Partner Preview below:

What time does Xbox Partner Preview begin? Wednesday, October 25, at 10am Pacific time / 1pm Eastern time / 6pm UK time.

How do I watch? Xbox Partner Preview will be available to be seen through a variety of outlets, and in over 30 languages, and American Sign Language, British Sign Language, and English Audio Descriptions here:

YouTube.com/Xbox

Regional Xbox channels around the world

Twitch.tv/Xbox

Twitch.tv/XboxASL

Please note the YouTube streams will be in 4K at 60fps, while all other channels will be 1080p / 60fps.

Is the event available in languages other than English? We will be providing subtitle support in the following languages: Albanian, Arabic, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, Canadian French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Maltese, Moldovan, Montenegrin, Norwegian, Persian (Farsi), Polish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Castilian Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese. While we expect to have all languages available with the show’s live broadcast, it is possible that select languages may need to be added in the days following the broadcast if they have not finished translating.

Aside from going directly to a regional Xbox channel, you can find support for all languages, as well as American Sign Language (ASL) and Audio Descriptions (AD), at YouTube.com/Xbox. ASL and AD video will be listed separately, but just click the gear icon in the lower righthand corner of our primary stream to choose the language of your choice. Oftentimes YouTube will default to a random language when you join the stream so you may also want to switch over to English if needed.

Is the show going to be Accessible to those with low/no hearing or low/no vision? There will be a version of the show with Audio Descriptions (AD) in English on the Xbox YouTube channel, and American Sign Language (ASL) on Xbox’s YouTube channel and the /XboxASL Twitch channel.

I’m not going to be able to watch, where can I find out what was announced? As announcements roll out during the broadcast, the Xbox Wire team will be publishing detailed blog posts containing key announcements right here on Xbox Wire (including localized versions in Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, LATAM Spanish, and Japanese). A full show recap will go live immediately following the end of Xbox Partner Preview.

Co-streamer and content creator notes for the Xbox Partner Preview: We at Xbox greatly appreciate any co-stream efforts and aim to ensure you have a smooth experience if you choose to do so. However, due to forces beyond our control, we cannot guarantee that glitches or disruptions by bots and other automated software won’t interfere with your co-stream. For those planning to create post-show breakdowns of Xbox Partner Preview in the form of Video on Demand (VOD) coverage, we recommend you do not use any audio containing copyrighted music to avoid any action by automated bots, and to also consult the terms of service for your service provider.

Co-streamer and content creator notes for Xbox Partner Preview: Xbox Partner Preview contains no licensed music tracks and is co-streaming friendly! We invite you and your audience to tune in for watch parties, and we can’t wait to see the VOD content you create with the Xbox Partner Preview footage afterwards, too.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

