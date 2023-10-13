Assassin's Creed Mirage, NHL 24, and Detective Pikachu Returns Debut on the Swiss Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 40th week of 2023.

There were three new releases in the top 10 this week. Assassin's Creed Mirage debuted in second place, NHL 24 debuted in third place, and Detective Pikachu Returns debuted in fifth place.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom dropped three spots to third place and Minecraft fell from fourth to seventh place. Mario Party Superstars remained in eighth place and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is down two spots to ninth place.

There are a total of five multiplatform titles in the top 10 and five Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 40, 2023: EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage - NEW NHL 24 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Detective Pikachu Returns - NEW The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Minecraft Mario Party Superstars Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Crew Motorfest

