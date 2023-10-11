PS5 Cloud Streaming Launches This Month for PS Plus Premium Members - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation 5 cloud streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers in Japan on October 17, in Europe on October 23, and in North America on October 30.

Select PS5 games will available for streaming with plans to add hundreds of PS5 titles to cloud streaming in the future.

Cloud streaming will be exclusive to PS5 consoles at launch and will be available in in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.

The list of confirmed games includes the following:

Top PS5 hits from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11, and Saints Row IV.

Game Trials for PS5 games, such as Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and The Calisto Protocol.

Additional PS5 digital titles PlayStation Plus Premium members own that will be available for streaming, such as Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, and Fortnite.

Here are other benefits:

Downloadable content and in-game purchases will be available for PS5 game streaming, including DLC and add-ons – similar to purchases from downloadable games.

will be available for PS5 game streaming, including DLC and add-ons – similar to purchases from downloadable games. High quality resolution options , including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p, with 60 FPS and SDR or HDR output.

, including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p, with 60 FPS and SDR or HDR output. Enhanced audio with support for all PS5 audio capabilities including 5.1 and 7.1 as well as Tempest 3D Audiotech.

with support for all PS5 audio capabilities including 5.1 and 7.1 as well as Tempest 3D Audiotech. Capture screenshots and record up to 3 minutes of video, which will be downloaded to your Media Gallery on PS5 and also available in the Media Gallery on PS App

