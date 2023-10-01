Todd Howard: Starfield is Designed to be Played for a Long Time - News

Bethesda’s Todd Howard in an interview with Insomniac Games CEO Ted Price on The AIAS Game Maker's Notebook Podcast said Starfield was designed to be played for a long time.

"This is a game that’s intentionally made to be played for a long time," said Howard via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle. "One of the things we’ve learned from our previous games, like Skyrim, like Fallout, is that people want to play them for a very long time.

"How do we build it such that it is allowing that in a way that feels natural, and if people have played the game and finished the main quest, you can see that."

Howard was also asked about the need for developers to push themselves as technology evolves in the video game industry.

"I think it starts with the developers, It has to, right?," said Howard.

"I think it starts with technology. You’re seeing new hardware, you want to use it in new ways, you’re looking at game demos going ‘We could do this, we could present it in this way.’ The scale of games, I think, I’d have to go back and look. How big were things before?

"The one thing I have noticed is, that because more games are played for a long time, they’re ‘live, games’ the ability to update them over time creates games that people are playing right now that have been around for a long time, gotten years of updates, and that creates an expectation."

Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.

