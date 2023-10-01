Todd Howard: Starfield is Designed to be Played for a Long Time - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 515 Views
Bethesda’s Todd Howard in an interview with Insomniac Games CEO Ted Price on The AIAS Game Maker's Notebook Podcast said Starfield was designed to be played for a long time.
"This is a game that’s intentionally made to be played for a long time," said Howard via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle. "One of the things we’ve learned from our previous games, like Skyrim, like Fallout, is that people want to play them for a very long time.
"How do we build it such that it is allowing that in a way that feels natural, and if people have played the game and finished the main quest, you can see that."
Howard was also asked about the need for developers to push themselves as technology evolves in the video game industry.
"I think it starts with the developers, It has to, right?," said Howard.
"I think it starts with technology. You’re seeing new hardware, you want to use it in new ways, you’re looking at game demos going ‘We could do this, we could present it in this way.’ The scale of games, I think, I’d have to go back and look. How big were things before?
"The one thing I have noticed is, that because more games are played for a long time, they’re ‘live, games’ the ability to update them over time creates games that people are playing right now that have been around for a long time, gotten years of updates, and that creates an expectation."
Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.
Well for me this has been clear from the start, Todd even said so before release that they plan on this game being played for years. Clearly by that they mean people modding it etc. Beth has learned why fans love their games and they last years is thanks to mods and the playground they give them to make them.
That explains the unique design NG+ has in Starfield. Plus the ship building and outpost building. Although I wouldn’t keep that design philosophy for future games. Just make a great Bethesda game with absurd mod support. Mod support is what gives Bethesda games such insane longevity.
Looking back on my 160 hrs, i'd say most of the time was wasted on unnecessary stuff and loading.
I wish they'd get rid of this whole way of making games. I would have preferred a more streamlined nattative focused singler play game. Honestly every thing great I experienced in the game , could have fit in a single player 15 to 20 hr campain, with side quests.
All that outpost building stuff, item collecting, exploring planets that feel small and only contain a few types of flaura/fauna. For planets that have existed for hundreds of millions of years, as big and bigger than earth, yet so limited of a natural landscape and features. It breaks immersion. The fact that you can't even drive a rover on mars/ the moon, and experience what it would be like. For a space game, weapons feel limited in scope. Enemies are the same. No true interactions with space beings/aliens on a human level or greater. Graphics for the most part aren't great. Item crafting is pointless. It takes away the point of vendors. Just give us vendors with some personality to them that evolves over time as you interact with them more, would have been much better that time wasted on loot and modifcations. Even if you were to create something amazing, the ai/physics damage model and enemy reaction isn't that evolved to give it that special feeling. They are as basic as you can get.
I would love to see what ted price would have done with starfield if he was in charge.
Then they'd better hope mod authors go all-in on Starfield because the game is way too repetitive and bland as it stands right now. It lacks personality and a lot of people are disappointed with the base building aspect.
Really, I've mostly heard positive things about the base building. Do people not like that it's completely optional or something? I guess they could have it be more implemented into the story in some way but I don't think it should be forced on people if they don't want to do it.
I haven't really touched on that aspect of the game myself yet but I've seen some impressive creations from people online.