Hellboy: Web of Wyrd Delayed to October 18 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Upstream Arcade have announced Hellboy: Web of Wyrd has been delayed from October 4 to October 18. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

"Developer Upstream Arcade is still hard at work ensuring that all players—longtime fans and newcomers to the Hellboy universe alike—receive the best experience possible," said Good Shepherd Entertainment.

Read details on the game below:

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd places players in the shoes of Big Red himself (voiced by Lance Riddick) as he is sent across the strange realm of the Wyrd. When an agent of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.) goes missing investigating the Butterfly House and psychic spikes are discovered across the globe, the world’s foremost cambion hunter of the supernatural—Hellboy—is called in.

Track down this missing colleague while battling massive, fierce monsters across the Wyrd with devastating chains of melee and ranged attacks, all while building Hellboy’s power into something that rivals the fiercest warriors of Hell.

