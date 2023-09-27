Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Arrives October 6 for PS5, in Early 2024 for PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 710 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games announced Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 6 for $59.99 USD / €69.99 / 7,980 yen, and for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in early 2024.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Following the events of Horizon Zero Dawn, machine hunter Aloy races to save the planet’s crumbling biosphere before vicious storms and a mysterious, unstoppable blight ravages the remnants of humanity. Her mission and the sinister secrets it uncovers will pit Aloy against ever-deadlier foes, taking her to the dangerous frontier of the Forbidden West and the treacherous Burning Shores beyond.
In this complete collection with Horizon Forbidden West and the downloadable content “Burning Shores,” take on more awe-inspiring machines, meet new tribes, and travel to the treacherous archipelago of Los Angeles!
Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be available for $59.99 USD / €69.99 / ¥7,980 and includes:
- Horizon Forbidden West for PlayStation 5
- Downloadable content “Burning Shores” for PlayStation 5
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital art book
- Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book
- In-game items:
- Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint)
- In-game items unlocked via story progression:
- Carja Behemoth Elite outfit
- Carja Behemoth Short Bow
- Nora Thunder Elite outfit
- Nora Thunder Sling
- Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece
- Resources pack
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It will be the best looking pc game.
I don't see it dethroning Cyberpunk 2077, but I do agree that it should be one of the top best-looking PC games available. This initial announcement doesn't specify PC features, which makes sense as it doesn't release until 2024, so I'm curious to see what they do with it. RT perhaps? Hopefully full DLSS 3 support, along with FSR 3, on day 1?
Awesome to see, but what's with the pricing model? Seems like European players are going to have pay a lot more than those in the US and Japan.
On a side note, Nvidia leak continues to win!
Currently on PSN the game is $70, £70 and €80 (these were the release proices). This bundle is the base game and DLC for $10/€10 cheaper. Seems about right really.
Gotcha! So the EU unfortunately just has to pay more in general then.
European prices include taxes/vat while US don't. Also there was a time when the euro was worth less than the dollar and Sony went to increase prices in European countries.
"The euro worth less than the dollar?"
Looks at euro to dollar rate for the last twenty years
"Hmmm"
Brings up microscope
"Ahh, I see it now!"
Seriously, taxes or not Europe really gets the short end of the stick.
I am not saying I particularly agree, but that's the only explanation I can give. On average Europe is poorer than the US after all.
Yeah I mean it is the VAT thing combined with the semi universal disregard for the euro being worth more (even back when the difference was pretty huge). It differs a bit from company to company, but Sony screws over Europe quite consistenly.