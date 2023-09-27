Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Arrives October 6 for PS5, in Early 2024 for PC - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games announced Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 6 for $59.99 USD / €69.99 / 7,980 yen, and for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in early 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Following the events of Horizon Zero Dawn, machine hunter Aloy races to save the planet’s crumbling biosphere before vicious storms and a mysterious, unstoppable blight ravages the remnants of humanity. Her mission and the sinister secrets it uncovers will pit Aloy against ever-deadlier foes, taking her to the dangerous frontier of the Forbidden West and the treacherous Burning Shores beyond.

In this complete collection with Horizon Forbidden West and the downloadable content “Burning Shores,” take on more awe-inspiring machines, meet new tribes, and travel to the treacherous archipelago of Los Angeles!

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be available for $59.99 USD / €69.99 / ¥7,980 and includes:

Horizon Forbidden West for PlayStation 5

for PlayStation 5 Downloadable content “Burning Shores” for PlayStation 5

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book

digital comic book In-game items: Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint)

In-game items unlocked via story progression: Carja Behemoth Elite outfit Carja Behemoth Short Bow Nora Thunder Elite outfit Nora Thunder Sling Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece Resources pack



