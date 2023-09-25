Phil Spencer: Game Pass Price Will Rise as More Value is Added - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 712 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Game Watch said it is "inevitable" the price of Xbox Game Pass will rise as more value is added to the subscription service.
"Although the main premise is to provide more value, the price is I think it is inevitable that it will rise in the future," said Spencer.
"We recently raised our prices once, but the decision was made after careful consideration. We believe it is important to provide services that are recognized as being of sufficient value even if prices are increased."
Microsoft increased the price of Xbox Game Pass over the Summer. Xbox Game Pass for Console increased from $9.99 a month to $10.99 a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate increased from $14.99 a month to $16.99 a month. PC Game Pass price remained at $9.99 a month.
More value in corp eyes is less features, higher price.
In their FTC defence, they said the acquisition will not result in higher GP prices, which is obvious BS, but we were told any price increase is due to inflation lol
Direct quote: "Here, the acquisition would benefit consumers by making Call of Duty available on Microsoft’s Game Pass on the day it is released on console (with no price increase for the service based on the acquisition)"
Even in isolation and without the leaks, MS/Phil can't keep their public narrative straight!
Netflix and friends have struggled with this business model for eons now, and it seems like its viability is still in the air a bit. What constitutes enough value for a certain price, and who determines that value? Disney is not doing too hot with their service.
Netflix tends to have a thing where they don't really want to do more than on or two seasons of anything, because doing more will cost more, but additional seasons will not pull in any more watchers than that thing already has. So it's diminishing returns for them every season, even if the fan base would like more. I don't know if this relates to gaming directly, but something to think about at least.
It could be $20 a month and it's still good value.
This is the digital future.
Right. Poor little Trillion dollar corporation.
Let's all just play along to their tune and not speak up.
I don't get why Microsoft gets special treatment on here.
No company is your friend and Microsoft is no different (Although they try really hard to make it seem that they are).
I never asserted that Microsoft gets special treatment. I'm not preferential to any singular console platform... So feel free to stop misconstruing my statements.
Sony's PlayStation Plus Premium I find is also good value... It's $17.99 month for 350+ cloud games, 400+ games you can download and play, 2x free games every month, discounts etc'.
Nintendo's online service is also good value at only $4 a month... Which gives you access to: NES, SNES, N64, Gameboy, Gameboy Advance, Sega Genesis plus DLC to Mario Kart, Splatoon, Animal Crossing etc'.
You are getting a lot of content for a small subscription.
Is it for me? Absolutely not.
But it's hard to argue with any of these services based on value alone.
Obviously there is always room for improvement with all these services, Microsoft could have more exclusives, Nintendo could add more games at a faster pace and Sony could offer backwards compatibility via emulation/virtualization/abstraction/translation rather than cloud.
But as a whole, that is a nitpick and they are still good value, especially if you are entering the ecosystem with zero games.
Xbox will likely have a good reason for increasing Game Pass prices because they release first party games, along with CoD on Game Pass coming next year (?)
Sony disgracefully raised prices with no increase in quality.