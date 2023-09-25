Phil Spencer: Game Pass Price Will Rise as More Value is Added - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Game Watch said it is "inevitable" the price of Xbox Game Pass will rise as more value is added to the subscription service.

"Although the main premise is to provide more value, the price is I think it is inevitable that it will rise in the future," said Spencer.

"We recently raised our prices once, but the decision was made after careful consideration. We believe it is important to provide services that are recognized as being of sufficient value even if prices are increased."

Microsoft increased the price of Xbox Game Pass over the Summer. Xbox Game Pass for Console increased from $9.99 a month to $10.99 a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate increased from $14.99 a month to $16.99 a month. PC Game Pass price remained at $9.99 a month.

