The Elder Scrolls VI to be Xbox Console Exclusive and Launch in 2026 or Later

A recently made available document as part of the FTC v. Microsoft case has revealed The Elder Scrolls VI will be an Xbox console exclusive, along with a release on PC.

The document lists Xbox and PC as the platforms The Elder Scrolls VI will be available on with an expected release in 2026 or later.

Four of the other Bethesda games - Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Fallout 76, and The Elder Scrolls Online - in the document do show a PlayStation release, while two others - Starfield and Redfall - released as Xbox console exclusives, along with a PC release.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during the FTC v Microsoft hearings in June stated the game is "so far out" that it is "hard to understand what platforms will even be at this point. It's the same team that's finishing Starfield, which comes out this September. So we're talking about a game that's like five-plus years away."

Spencer earlier this month was asked if The Elder Scrolls VI would be an Xbox console exclusive and while he didn't give a direct answer he did say the team makes this decision "on a case-by-case basis with the games that we build."

