Phil Spencer on The Elder Scrolls VI Xbox Exclusivity: 'We Look at it on a Case-by-Case Basis'

posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Bloomberg was asked if The Elder Scrolls VI would be an Xbox console exclusive and while Spencer didn't give a direct answer he did say the team makes this decision "on a case-by-case basis with the games that we build."

"We want to make sure our games are available in so many different places," said Spencer. "On our Xbox consoles, on PC, also via cloud, these games can come to almost any web-enabled device.

"We're looking at millions and millions of players who will have access to Starfield and other Xbox Game Studios games. It's really about giving players choice around how they want to play and they build their library of games."

Microsoft did just release the Bethesda game Starfield on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, and it was revealed recently Bethesda's and MachineGames' new Indiana Jones game will be an Xbox console exclusive with it also being available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

Spencer did reveal in June The Elder Scrolls VI is likely five or more years away from release and "it's hard to understand what platforms will even be at this point."

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has sold over 60 million units worldwide since it first released in November 2011.

