Phil Spencer on The Elder Scrolls VI Xbox Exclusivity: 'We Look at it on a Case-by-Case Basis' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 667 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Bloomberg was asked if The Elder Scrolls VI would be an Xbox console exclusive and while Spencer didn't give a direct answer he did say the team makes this decision "on a case-by-case basis with the games that we build."
"We want to make sure our games are available in so many different places," said Spencer. "On our Xbox consoles, on PC, also via cloud, these games can come to almost any web-enabled device.
"We're looking at millions and millions of players who will have access to Starfield and other Xbox Game Studios games. It's really about giving players choice around how they want to play and they build their library of games."
Microsoft did just release the Bethesda game Starfield on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, and it was revealed recently Bethesda's and MachineGames' new Indiana Jones game will be an Xbox console exclusive with it also being available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.
Spencer did reveal in June The Elder Scrolls VI is likely five or more years away from release and "it's hard to understand what platforms will even be at this point."
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has sold over 60 million units worldwide since it first released in November 2011.
Enough with the PR spit Phil. Just blurt it out! If Starfield can do these kinds of insane numbers when it's just Xbox/PC, an ESVI would blow them literally into the Starfield lol. Especially if it turns into a launch title for the next-gen Xbox.
And I thought he already said ESVI would be treated the same way as Starfield?
I'm pretty sure that they did say those exact words about a year ago.
He's likely being careful because of the CMA, Lol.
It's like they are playing with PS5 players... we all know it will be Xbox exclusive, why not just say it? He said the same thing about Hi-Fi RUSH, Redfall and Starfield.
Downloads these days are meaningless. I think at least half of them on here are just done because someone thinks that you are on a opposing side of a console war battle. Others are because people disagree with your opinion. I don't really feel like that's the right way to use downvotes, but it is what it is.
Anyway, in answer to your question, I think the reason that it isn't being stated right now is because doing so wouldn't help Microsoft in any way. It just sets them up to hear about it over and over again for several years. It's easier to just put it off
Phil Spencer does not care about PlayStation 5 players… He cares about the optics with the CMA (and he should be). Not sure if that’s why you are getting the downvote but thinking that Phil Spencer cares about the console wars or toying with the ‘Play Station 5 players’ is ridiculous at best.
I think we should expect all Microsoft studios to be exclusive.
Just like we expect all Sony studios to be exclusive.
Just like we expect all Nintendo studios to be exclusive.
It's not "Playing with players". - It should be the default expectation.
However, if a game does go Multiplatform because it can be justified, then that is a massive benefit to us, the consumer, and the entire gaming community.
This is just Phil not wanting to have to hear shit about this for the next 5 or 6 years. Just stay non-committal right now, then tell everybody how it's going to be a year before launch.
These continued exclusivity questions are incredibly irritating and I wish games journalists would let it go. We have no idea what’s going to happen in 7-10 years
We're talking 6-10 years from now, we have no idea what is coming in that time. Hell Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft might be buddy buddy at that point and have some sort of barebones gamepass on the Playstation 6 and Switch 3.
This is the best answer for everyone, and I'm sure there's a way to make it work for all parties involved. I am confident that it will happen eventually. It's just a matter of when.
I to think there are two reasonable paths forward that You know when they like could get Xbox .any of the benefits of exclusivity, while also not leaving out PlayStation owners.
First is to work out a deal with Sony to get game pass on PlayStation. Maybe they come up with a strip down version of Game Pass that only includes Microsoft's first party titles, so they're not directly competing with Sony's subscription service. This is the best option, I think, and I'm sure that they both would like to make it happen, they have to figure out how to make the numbers work.
Option two is to release a handful of these huge games on PlayStation a year or two after they launch on Xbox. I wouldn't think you would take Halo to PlayStation. But maybe things like Elder scrolls, fall out, doom, and other AAA franchises that have traditionally been multi-platform can remain multi-platform, but you'll have to wait a while if you don't get in the Xbox ecosystem.
I think either of these options would be viewed as reasonably consumer friendly on the part of Microsoft, allow Microsoft to make lots of money out of their huge investments, and still provide incentive for people to buy into the Xbox ecosystem. They also leave some meat on the bone for Sony to make money.
I would think that one of these two things, or possibly both of them will happen. An Elder scrolls might be the thing that makes it happen. There's plenty of time left to work it out before the game launches, and both sides are heavily incentivized to figure it out. Microsoft has essentially said that they don't care about selling hardware, which makes sense since they've always been a software business. And really, who wants to be in the money losing console business if you can stay out of it and still make all the software money? It's just a matter of when they will figure out how to make this work. Will it be a year from now, or a decade?
Has nobody figured out how to make Xbox cloud gaming work on a PS5 yet? I feel like somebody needs to make that happen. If Sony and Microsoft can't agree to do it through the front door, it'll have to go through a side door. But I feel like That will take care of a good chunk of this problem.
Didn't they already said that before,
That case by case bullshiz why do u need to repost this? LoL
We already know it's Xbox console exclusive and day one PC release nothing special